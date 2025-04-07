iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Reduced by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

