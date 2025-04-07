iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.17% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $519,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $61.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

