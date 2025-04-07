iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 161.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCB opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $85.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.