iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Gold Trust worth $161,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

