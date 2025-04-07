iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 24032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

