iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.35 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 1293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

