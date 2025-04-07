iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

