iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 133334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

