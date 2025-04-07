iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) versus Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Head to Head Review

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. iShares Biotechnology ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and iShares Biotechnology ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals $19.37 million 10.40 N/A N/A N/A iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and iShares Biotechnology ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals N/A N/A N/A iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and iShares Biotechnology ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals 0 0 0 0 0.00 iShares Biotechnology ETF 0 7 11 0 2.68

iShares Biotechnology ETF has a consensus target price of $117.16, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given iShares Biotechnology ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iShares Biotechnology ETF is more favorable than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of iShares Biotechnology ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iShares Biotechnology ETF beats Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals was formed on March 27, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund's investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

