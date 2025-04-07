IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 11.3% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $557.68 million and $70.25 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,707,948,285 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

