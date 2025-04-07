Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 12120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $704.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
