Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 12120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $704.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,960,000.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

