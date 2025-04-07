Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $4,191,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $422.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $412.04 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

