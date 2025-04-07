Invesco Ltd. Sells 448,063 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,806,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Fiserv worth $1,398,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

