Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,733,897 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,025,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 10.54% of H World Group worth $1,090,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.43 on Monday. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

H World Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

