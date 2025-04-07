Invesco Ltd. Purchases 6,651 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Welltower worth $935,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,943,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Welltower by 23,204.3% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,565,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $143.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.41.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

