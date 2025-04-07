Invesco Ltd. Buys 384,956 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.77% of T-Mobile US worth $1,944,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 375,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 65,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,076,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $248.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

