Invesco Ltd. Buys 229,673 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.97% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,723,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $469.57 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.12 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $589.19.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

