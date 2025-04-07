Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 28042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
