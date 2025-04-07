Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 28042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,128,000.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

