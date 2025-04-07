InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 23rd

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 33.3% increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
InterDigital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
InterDigital Stock Down 3.4 %
IDCC opened at $191.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.51. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $95.36 and a 52 week high of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- New Tariffs May Bring Liberation to These 3 Steel Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.