Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total value of C$282,870.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE NVA traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.46. 275,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.54.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.