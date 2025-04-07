Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $50,908.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,993.04. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, K Charles Janac sold 1,973 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $16,158.87.

On Monday, March 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,330 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $11,145.40.

On Monday, February 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $516,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,050.88.

Arteris Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on AIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arteris by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.