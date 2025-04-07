Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases 14,300 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 14,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,460.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Sime Armoyan purchased 14,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,820.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 75,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$470.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 13,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,785.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE WRG opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. Western Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price objective on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Energy Services

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.