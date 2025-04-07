Insider Buying: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Acquires $126,500.00 in Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Resources Connection Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RGP opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.
Resources Connection Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGP
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resources Connection
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.