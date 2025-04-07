Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gerald Stone acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,140.00.
Eloro Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
ELO stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.50. 144,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,080. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Eloro Resources
