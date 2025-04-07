Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gerald Stone acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,140.00.

Eloro Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

ELO stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.50. 144,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,080. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

