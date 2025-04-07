Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $37,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,296.28. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.70. 111,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

