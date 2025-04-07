Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169.17 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00009137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $711.07 million and approximately $169.17 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,970,935 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a layer-1 blockchain designed for decentralised finance, offering pre-built modules and interoperability for advanced financial applications. INJ, its native token, supports governance, staking, and transaction fees. Developed by Injective Labs, the platform also integrates AI capabilities for autonomous and data-driven applications.”

