Hurley Capital LLC Invests $1.54 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

