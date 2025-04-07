Huntington National Bank Sells 124 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,987,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $17,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $126.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

