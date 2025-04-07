Huntington National Bank Purchases 263 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $60.36 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 3,920.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

