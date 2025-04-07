Huntington National Bank Invests $125,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.