Huntington National Bank Has $112,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

