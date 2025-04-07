Huntington National Bank Has $107,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

