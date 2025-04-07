Huntington National Bank Acquires 718 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 335.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $67.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

