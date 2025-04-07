Huntington National Bank Acquires 215 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $99.12.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
