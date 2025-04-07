Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

