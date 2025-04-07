HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 11% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $407,992.68 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

