Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 11,323 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 12,307.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Herbalife by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 2,646,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,406,000 after acquiring an additional 785,574 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,022,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,196 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 499,572 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Herbalife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,507,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 279,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.