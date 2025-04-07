Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.