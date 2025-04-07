Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

