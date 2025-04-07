Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $95,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.60. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

