Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $81,000 in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of ERX stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $77.52.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

