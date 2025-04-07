Headlands Technologies LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.