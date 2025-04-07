Headlands Technologies LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $132,714,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,184,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.7 %

CUK stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

