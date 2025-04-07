Head-To-Head Review: Zenas Biopharma (ZBIO) and Its Competitors

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 422 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zenas Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Zenas Biopharma alerts:

Dividends

Zenas Biopharma pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Zenas Biopharma pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 116.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenas Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Zenas Biopharma Competitors -14,682.20% 39.10% -32.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zenas Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenas Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zenas Biopharma Competitors 831 2270 4732 56 2.51

Zenas Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.97%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Zenas Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zenas Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenas Biopharma $5.00 million N/A -2.22 Zenas Biopharma Competitors $154.14 million -$11.26 million -62.49

Zenas Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zenas Biopharma. Zenas Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zenas Biopharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zenas Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company. The firm is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.