Head to Head Analysis: Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.6%. Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Sila Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $104.57 million 0.01 -$4.69 million ($7,793.80) 0.00 Sila Realty Trust $186.86 million 7.37 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sila Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Sila Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sila Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Sila Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -29.69% N/A -4.57% Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09%

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.