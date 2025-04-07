HashAI Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $515,947.18 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,835.47 or 0.99802749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,732.59 or 0.97140584 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official message board is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00016707 USD and is down -29.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $334,099.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.