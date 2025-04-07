H World Group Limited (HTHT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.95 on April 30th

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 179.4% increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34.
H World Group has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect H World Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.
H World Group Stock Performance
Shares of HTHT stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. H World Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
