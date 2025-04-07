H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HNNMY

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.