H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

H C Slingsby stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.64. H C Slingsby has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.50).

HC Slingsby PLC is a 130 year old, omnichannel distributor of industrial and commercial equipment. Our range of over 45,000 products, encompasses everything that you need for the workplace.

