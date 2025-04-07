Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $48,015.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,558,002 shares in the company, valued at $48,521,357.46. The trade was a 0.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Snehal Patel bought 1,800 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

GLSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

