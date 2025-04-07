Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $48,015.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,558,002 shares in the company, valued at $48,521,357.46. The trade was a 0.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Snehal Patel bought 1,800 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 1.1 %
GLSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.76.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
